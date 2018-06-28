Dental Radiography Systems Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025

Dental radiography is an essential part of dental treatment. It is used for preventative and diagnostic dental diseases. Dental radiography is also used for intraoral and extraoral studies. Under this system, the soft tissues allow x-ray radiation to pass through them, while the dense tissues absorb much of the radiation. Both bone and teeth are very dense; so they can absorb x-ray radiation. Dental radiography helps to find out oral cavities and in in-depth study of tooth roots and the bony area around the tooth, periodontal disease, and developing status of teeth. In the past, due to lack of advanced technology, dentists used to encounter issues such as poor image quality and high cost. Dental radiography system has improved significantly in the last few years. Image quality has considerably improved due to improvement in software. The American Dental Association and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have recommended dentists to use dental radiography for better diagnostic imaging.

Increase in prevalence of oropharyngeal cancer and oral cavity is a key driver of the global dental radiography systems market. Furthermore, changes in lifestyle are boosting the global dental radiography systems market. Moreover, rise in awareness regarding invasive surgeries and biopsy for oropharyngeal cancer is propelling the global dental radiography systems market. Consumption of alcohol and tobacco poses the highest risk for oropharyngeal cancer and oral cavity. Poor educational system in underdeveloped countries is a major restraint of the global dental radiography systems market.

The global dental radiography systems market can be segmented on the basis of system type and end-user. Based on system type, the global dental radiography systems market can be divided into panoramic radiography system, ordinary radiography system, and cone beam computed tomography. Panoramic radiography system is a dental x-ray system used to study the upper and lower jaw. It can provide a clear view of maxilla, teeth and their supporting structures, mandible, and temporomandibular joints. Cone beam computed tomography (CT) is an x-ray system used for dental diseases such as jaw, bone structure of the face, dentition, nasal cavity, and sinuses. However, it is not used regularly due to higher radiation exposure in this system as compared to regular dental x-rays. Panoramic radiography system and cone beam computed tomography system constituted the dominant share of the global dental radiography systems market in 2016. The segments are expected to retain their dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rise in their usage in dental diagnostics. Based on end-user, the global dental radiography systems market can be classified into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. Hospitals accounted for the leading share of the global dental radiography systems market in 2017 owing to the rise in investment for upgrade of hospitals in the emerging countries and increase in the number of multispecialty hospitals across the globe. However, rise in incidence of dental malignancies and availability of well-trained dental professionals in the developed countries are expected to propel the dental clinics segment during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global dental radiography systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the leading share of the global dental radiography systems market in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the presence of prominent players in the U.S. and Canada and rise in the adoption of technologically advanced dental instruments among medical professionals in the region. The dental radiography systems market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing patient pool and rising awareness regarding oral care in the region.

Key players operating in the global dental radiography systems market are Danaher, Carestream Health., PLANMECA OY, Dentsply Sirona., VATECH, Midmark Corp., ASAHIROENTGEN IND.CO., LTD., and Air Techniques, Inc.

