Delhi School of Communication invites applications for the XXIVth PGDPC Programme

The Delhi School of Communication (DSC) invites applications for its XXIVth Post Graduate Programme in Communication (PGDPC). This is a dual qualification programme which leads to the awarding of PGDPC (Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Communication), along with a Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA JMC)* (optional). The programme also leads to the awarding of two short term certifications from the Media and Entertainment Skill Council of India.

Founded in 1995, today the DSC, Integrated Marketing Communication programme is considered one of the top, communication schools and is most sought-after amongst Post Graduate students. The DSC programme covers all the relevant subjects and three specialisations, namely Advertising and Entertainment; Marketing and Digital; Public Relations and Journalism. DSC was started by a group of industry leaders and academicians, who felt a need to align academics with industry requirements.

Industry exposure via internship is an integral part of the programme. Each student at DSC is provided with up to 6 months internships and apprenticeship. And, during internship/apprenticeship, students can also earn attractive stipends alongside valuable work experience. More than 60% internships also convert into final placements. This on-the-job work experience and mentorship under the faculty, who are industry experts ensure job placement in leading agencies such as JWT, Edelman, MSL, The Glitch, Ad factors PR, Contract Advertising, Genesis BM, Perfect Relations, McCann Erikson, Havas Media, Mudra amongst others.

During the course, students can also avail of scholarships to the tune of Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Graduates or those graduating by July 2018 are eligible to apply. Application forms maybe http://www.dsc.edu.in/registration-form/. For admission to DSC, students have to clear either the MAT/CAT examination or DSC’s internal Admission Test. The DSC admission test is of 1½ hrs duration, focuses on basic reasoning, logic, and creative writing skills, in addition to basic knowledge of Advertising and Media. After that, a candidate needs to take a ½ hr Psychological Test, designed to assess a candidate’s creative writing skills and emotional quotient. This year, both the Internal Exam and Psychological Test are available online. Personal Interview is the third and final step towards obtaining admission to PGDPC.

Those interested may email their queries at admissions@dsc.edu.in or call at 91.9810474269, 91.9958635140, 29531556/9 for more details. Visit www.dsc.edu.in for more information. Last date to apply is 15th July 2018.