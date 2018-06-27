SHUKR Abayas Remain A Summer Favorite Amongst Women

As modest dressers continue to explore whether beauty and modesty are able to co-exist, SHUKR Islamic Clothing demonstrates a firm ‘yes’ with their beautiful abaya range.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading provider of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the west, has recently added a stunning range of abayas to its collection in the lead up to summer. SHUKR has always separated itself from other clothing companies by offering specific and appropriate seasonal collections which don’t substitute style for functionality.

Across most Islamic clothing companies, abayas seem to be the most popular garment among customers. SHUKR abayas in particular stand out because they are simple, functional, modest and fit in well with regular western wear.

“Every woman likes to look beautiful, and Muslim women are no exception,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner of SHUKR Islamic Clothing. “SHUKR is inspired by the beauty of Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with the Muslim community around the world.”

What Muslim women seem to love most about the SHUKR abayas is that they are all designed with practical means in mind. Many SHUKR dresses feature deep pockets with buttons or flaps that make carrying phones, money or other items simple. Several SHUKR abayas are also nursing friendly, featuring zippers or buttons on the chest for an easier experience for mothers.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrOnline.com

