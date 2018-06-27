Pico Projector Market: Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

Pico Projectors, known as handheld projectors, are niche technology escorted with portable devices such as mobile phones, cameras, and tablets. These pico projectors provide a convenient way to quickly project the content of these devices onto any surface such as walls, notebooks, or airplane food trays, portable projection screens sized and designed for pico projectors and presenter mobility. A Pico projector uses a laser light sources or an LED which eliminates the need for lamp replacement over the functional life of a pico.

The two most significant segments of these projectors include stand alone projectors and embedded projectors. The three major imager technologies for the pico projectors competing for market share include Digital Light Processing (DLP), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS), and Laser-Beam-Steering (LBS). Some of the product types of pico projector comprise Ferroelectric LCoS (FLCoS), Syndiant’s Syl2041, DLP HVGA, Laser Beam Scanning (LBS), Color Filter LCOS (CF-LCoS).

The market currently is in the explosive growth time period and is witnessing steep price erosion. One of the key factors driving this market growth is growing integration of pico projectors in mobile handsets. Mobile handsets integrated with pico projectors represent the application area with the highest potential and it is expected to trigger the growth in this market. Moreover, embedding of pico projector modules into other devices including digital cameras, digital camcorders, digital photo frames, laptops, portable media players, mobile TV, and portable gaming devices is boosting the market ahead.

Decreasing average selling price and increase in its applications is also one of the factors contributing to the market growth. With the growing demand for flexibility by end-users, the limited number of features in pico projectors could affect adoption, thereby restraining the marker growth. Stiff competition from Flat Panel Displays is also one of the factors hindering the growth of market.

Despite the presence of these issues however, the market shows enormous potential to grow speedily in the future mostly because of some emerging trends. The increase in adoption of embedded pico projectors including integration of projectors in headsets, mobile phones, and image processing software, is increasing penetration of LCoS-based projectors in the market.

The US dominates the global pico projectors production in volume terms. Many of the major companies involved in pico projectors market are based in the country, which is one of the reasons behind U.S. holding the major share of this market. Asia Pacific is expected to have exponential growth in near future followed by Europe and Middle East regions.

Some of the major players in the market include 3M Co., AAXA Technologies Inc, Aiptek Inc., Light Blue Optics Ltd., bTendo Ltd., Luminus Device Inc., Acer Inc., Greenlight Optics LLC, Lemoptix SA, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Maradin Ltd., MicroVision Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Optoma Corp, Mezmeriz Inc., Opus Microsystems Corp., Syndiant Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and WowWee Group Ltd.