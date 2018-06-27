Huge Growth and Opportunities in Global Glazing for Automotive Market Till 2022

Glazing for Automotive Market 2018

Global Glazing for Automotive Market Information Report by Application (Sidelite, Sunroof, Backlite, Lighting and others), by Advanced Application (Large Windscreen, SunControl, Hydrophobic Glazing, HUD), by Vehicle Type (On-Highway Vehicles, Off-Highway Vehicles) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Glazing for automotive is the process of strengthening the glass used in automotive by very fast blast cooling. The speed of cooling can range from 600 to 300° C in a few seconds. Glazing is the process of manufacturing laminated glass for use in automotive.

The growth of the glazing for automotive market is expected to be driven by the increase in demand for fulfilling consumer needs of safety, comfort and security while driving the automotive. The booming automotive sector is expected to directly impact the market of glazing for automotive. Glazing for automotive offers high performance and superior appearance to automotive consumers. It also ensures security of customers along with stylish looks. The ability of glazing for automotive to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions and the weight of the automotive also contributes to the growth of the market. New trends in the manufacturing of automobiles have also contributed to the growth of the market.

Key Players

The key players of Glazing for automotive market are Pilkington Group Limited, Research Frontiers, American Glass Products, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd, Asahi Glass Co Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Guardian Industries Corporation, NordGlass, Pittsburgh Glass Works, LLC, Nippon Sheet Glass Company Ltd. and others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

September 2017- H.B. Fuller Company has signed an agreement to purchase Royal Adhesives & Sealants, a leading manufacturer of high-value specialty adhesives and sealants.

May 2017- The Dow Chemical Company was awarded the contract for supply of silicones sealants for the structural glazing façade in KSA. The silicones investment will include constructing a fully integrated, world-scale siloxanes and high performance silicones complex geared towards automotive industry.

April 2016– Henkel has developed adhesive, sealant and functional coatings technologies for the automotive industry. It also includes direct glazing adhesive used to fix the windows to the vehicle structure.

June 2014– Momentive Performance Materials (MPM) announced the opening of its new automotive glazing coating facility in Leverkusen, Germany. The facility will enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to test Momentive’s coating materials in an industrial scale setting. Customers will also be able to coat production-sized automobile parts in realistic climatic conditions, providing a preview of mass production.

Glazing for Automotive Market– Segmentation

The Glazing for Automotive Market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Application – Sidelite, Sunroof, Backlite, Lighting and others

Segmentation by Advanced Application – Large Windscreen, SunControl, Hydrophobic Glazing, HUD

Segmentation by Vehicle Type – On-Highway Vehicles, Off-Highway Vehicles

Segmentation by Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis of Glazing for Automotive Market

Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the largest market for glazing for automotive market, owing to its high vehicle production and increasing demand for sunroofs. Asia pacific is also the fastest growing region for glazing for automotive market. North America is expected to be the second largest market of the glazing for automotive market, due to the increased adoption of new technologies in the region.

The report for Glazing for automotive market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

