Travel Food Services Bags two Global & two Regional Awards at the 7th Annual Airport Food and Beverage (FAB) Conference & Awards

Mumbai, June, 2018: Travel Food Services (TFS), India’s leading Travel F&B and Retail Company, emerged with the highest tally of awards among Indian companies, taking home four awards at the prestigious Airport Food and Beverage (FAB) awards held in Helsinki, Finland on 21 June, 2018. The master concessionaire won two Global and two Regional awards, making it the first Indian company with these many wins at the FAB 2018 Awards. This also marked the second year in a row that TFS has been felicitated at the international platform for its novel concepts, impeccable services and customer-centric approach.

Travel Food Services’ concepts The Irish House at Indira Gandhi International Airport won the global award for the Airport bar of the year and Frshly at Chennai International Airport was pronounced global winner for New Food and Beverage concept of the year. In addition, Travel Club Lounge at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport was named regional winner (for Middle East, Africa and India) under the category for Airport Food & Beverage Offer Best Reflecting Sense of Place, and ID at Chennai International Airport was named Airport Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year for Middle East, Africa and India (as regional winner).

Gaurav Dewan, COO and Business Head, Travel Food Services says, “We feel honoured to have successfully represented the evolving Indian travel sector at the prestigious FAB 2018 Awards. We are constantly striving to bring together operational excellence and innovative concepts to challenge the existing market parameters and to work towards the transformation of travel experience in India. To be recognised and awarded at a global platform motivates us further in this endeavour, and we hope to continue our efforts to put India on the international travel F&B and retail map.”

Travel Food Services was awarded in the following categories at the FAB 2018 Awards,

· Airport Bar of the Year (under US$3 million in sales)

Global winner: Travel Food Services, The Irish House, Indira Gandhi International Airport

· New Food & Beverage Concept of the Year

Global winner: Travel Food Services, Frshly, Chennai International Airport

· Airport Food & Beverage Offer Best Reflecting Sense of Place

Regional winner (Middle East, Africa & India): Travel Food Services, Travel Club, Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

· Airport Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year (under US$5 million and Best Overall)

Regional winner (Middle East, Africa & India): Travel Food Services, ID, Chennai International Airport

Currently in its seventh year, FAB Conference & Awards is organised by The Moodie Davitt Report and The Foodie Report. The awards were presented at a gala event in Helsinki, and hosted by Finavia, as a celebration of the hard work and effort of companies changing the way the world travels.

About Travel Food Services:

Travel Food Services (TFS) is India’s leading travel F&B and Retail Company, with more than 280 outlets across travel-hubs including Airports, Railway Stations and Highways spread across 19 cities. With major concessions across key airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, TFS has been transforming travel experience for over 75 million passengers every year through a variety of cuisines across its diverse formats of restaurants, cafes, bars, food courts and lounges.

TFS has partnered with SSP Plc UK, which brings 50 years of rich experience of the global travel retail market thereby enabling TFS to strengthen its market leadership and continue to accelerate India growth in the years ahead. For more information, visit https://www.travelfoodservices.com/