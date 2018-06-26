The Pedigree Ski Shop Offers a Wide Range of Ski Gear and Clothing

The Pedigree Ski Shop’s collection of gear and clothing comes from the industry’s leading brands, and carefully handpicks items, from snowboard jackets to ski boots.

[WHITE PLAINS, 6/26/2018] — The Pedigree Ski Shop provides an array of clothing and gear suited for skiing, snowboarding, swimming, and tennis. “You’ll find everything from ski jackets, snowboard jackets and boots to sunglasses and car rack systems in our store,” the shop shares.

A Collection of Leading Brands

The Pedigree Ski Shop carefully selects its inventory of top of the line products. The shop’s quality clothing comes from the industry’s leading and trusted brands.

The company serves its customers in the most convenient way possible. The store has physical locations in White Plains, Stamford, and Bedford Hills, and an online store. The Pedigree Ski Shop’s quality products suit the preferences of its many customers.

“We have an extensive amount of products available, ensuring you’ll find everything you need right here, and eliminating the time and shipping money wasted on having to order from multiple ski shops and stores online,” the shop says.

Better Shopping Experience

Customers look for style, functionality, prestige, and innovation. The Pedigree Ski Shop offers items that offer these qualities.

The store’s expertly trained staff members keep up with the latest trends. They use this knowledge to assist customers in finding what they need. The staff works with customers one-on-one. This helps customers buy the right items with the ultimate satisfactory experience.

The company designed its ski shop website to make a quick and easy shopping process. It has products sorted into categories. This lets customers browse for items according to their brand, sports type, and gender.

“You will find everything you need for your entire household at Pedigree Ski Shop,” the store remarks.

About the Pedigree Ski Shop

The Pedigree Ski Shop practices “family mentality,” a concept that has served as its foundation and secret to long-lasting success. John and Jay Fuerst created the brand out of their love for skiing. After over 50 years, the couple’s children have taken the reins, turning the store as the go-to for ski and snowboard clothing, snowboards, skis, tennis gear, swim gear, as well as skateboards.

To find out more, check out https://pedigreeskishop.com today.