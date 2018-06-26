Potato Starch Market: Applications in Textile Industry and Ready-to-Eat Food Driving Growth

A new detailed study titled “Potato Starch Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2026” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the business intelligence study, the potato starch market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the assessment period. In terms of revenues, the global potato starch market is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 7 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

The business intelligence study offers holistic analysis and insights on the key factors driving the potato starch market. In addition to the key drivers, the business intelligence study also offers holistic analysis on the restraints, opportunities, and trends prevailing in the market. According to the report, growing popularity of ready-to-eat products and premixes is likely to provide an impetus to growth of the market during the assessment period. In addition to popularity of ready-to-eat premixes, demand for potato starch is also likely to be impacted by growing applications in the textile industry. The cost-effectiveness of potato starch over other alternatives is also likely to provide an impetus to growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the global potato starch market into nature market, distribution channel market, type market, end use and region market. The nature segment is further bifurcated into organic market and conventional market. The distribution channel segment is sub-segmented into direct, indirect. The indirect segment is divided into online retail and store based retailing. The type segment is categorized into modified and native. The end use segment is divided into textile industry, pharmaceuticals, food industry, paper industry, personal care and others. The food industry is then categorized into dairy product, sauces & soups infant food, bakery product, confectionery, meat preservative, seasoning blends and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into key regions globally which are North America, APAC, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa. According to the report, Asia Pacific is likely to remain a lucrative market for potato starch during the course of the assessment period. According to the study, growing popularity of ready-to-eat food products in Asia Pacific is likely to provide an impetus to growth during the assessment period.

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the market. Some of these players are Cargill, Incorporated, PEPEES Group, Emsland Group, Lyckeby, SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH, Novidon, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Ingredion, Avebe, AKV Langholt, Roquette, Tereos, Finnamyl Ltd, MANITOBA STARCH PRODUCTS, ALOJA-STARKELSEN, Škrobárny Pelh?imov, VIMAL PPCE, PPZ Trzemeszno Sp. and Siddharth Starch Pvt. Ltd..

