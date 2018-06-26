Passenger Service System Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global passenger service system market is growing rapidly. The passenger service system is widely used for various applications such as airline reservation system, airline inventory system, departure control system, and internet booking system among other applications. These growing applications are propelling the passenger service system market growth. It helps to find all the airline’s flights and the available seats, which are already updated in the system. With the adoption of cloud, augmented reality and the artificial intelligence for customer service are propelling the market growth to the large extent because it helps airline operators to rapidly monetize their offering and helps in generating revenue.

The technological advancement in the consumer electronics and the growing demand for passenger service system providers offering to the non-core passenger service system solution and it is propelling the growth of the passenger service system market. For instance, the people are moving towards a more convenient way to book their ticket and avail all other services. So it allows the airline to sell their inventory. With this system, they are finding it easy to do online ticket booking without finding any other problem. It also contains information on schedules and fares and contains a database of reservations.

Major Key Players

Sirena-Travel JSCS (Russia),

Radixx International, Inc. ( U.S.),

Hitit Computer Services A.S. (Istanbul),

Intelisys Aviation Systems Inc.(Canada),

Bravo Passenger Solutions Pte Ltd.( Singapore),

Unisys Corp.(U.S.),

Hexaware Technologies Ltd. (India),

Travelport Worldwide Ltd.(U.K),

SITA NV (Geneva),

Sabre Corp.(U.S.),

IBS Software Services Pvt. Ltd.(India),

Information Systems Associates FZE (UAE), Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), Travel Technology Interactive (France), Mercator Ltd.(India), Travelsky Technology Ltd. (China), and KIU System Solutions (Argentina), among others.

According to the Market Research Future Analysis, the global passenger service system market is expected to reach USD ~10 billion by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of ~11%.

Segmentation

The global passenger service system market is segmented into service, deployment, solution, and region. The service is segmented into airline reservation system, airline inventory system, departure control system, internet booking system, loyalty system, customer care system, airport management consulting, ancillary services, and others. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into the cloud and on-premises. The solution segment is sub-segmented into inventory management, reservation management, and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Regional Analysis:

The global passenger service system market is consists of the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America is dominating the global passenger service system market. The passenger service system market is witnessing the high growth due to increasing demand for services, which is offered to the passengers including loyalty, customer care, online booking, reservation, and check-in and check-out status in real-time which is propelling the growth of passenger service system market of these regions. Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of the passenger service system market during the forecast period since the passenger service system providers are offering an airport management consulting solution to meet the customer requirement. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

