Metal Fiber Market Status, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application, and Forecast 2023

Synopsis of Metal Fiber Market

The Global Metal Fiber is expected to witness a significant growth with CAGR of ~7.9% between 2016 and 2023.

Metal Fiber also known as metallic thread or metallic fiber originate from metal, plastic coated metal, metal coated plastic or completely covered by metal. Additionally, they can resist high temperatures, abrasion and resistant to chemicals. In polymers Metal Fibers minimize breakage and chemical deterioration also Metal Fibers reduce static electricity and heat. Metallic Fibers are used in combination with other fibers in upholstery, clothing, and carpets and static electricity resistance.

Metal Fiber has found in various applications such as filtration, ESD/EMI protection, glass manipulation, heating, or other specialties. EMI shielded metal fibers products are a part of our everyday life. For instance, CPUs and circuit boards all use EMI coatings, laptop computers, desktop computers, tablets, mobile phones and more .Increasing in need to make high resistance to make more life of the product will increase the demand of metal fiber with the increasing requirements of end user industries such as automotive, textiles, plastic, glass, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America region leads the Global Metal Fiber Market as it is huge manufacturing industry for aerospace and defense industry. However APAC is expected to fastest growing metal fiber market due to increase in demand of automotive and textiles industries.

Huge demand in various application such as filtration, ESD/EMI protection, hot glass manipulation, heating, or other specialties likely to drive the metal fiber market growth. Growing demand for automotive, textiles, plastic, glass, and other industries in China, Japan, India, and Indonesia has boosted the Metal Fiber Market demand.

Segment Analysis

The Global Metal Fiber Market is majorly segmented on the basis of types, application, end user and region. Based on types market is segmented into nickel, aluminum, copper, gold, silver, and others.

Based on application market is segmented into filtration, ESD/EMI protection, hot glass manipulation, heating, or other specialties, based on end user market is segmented into automotive, textiles, plastic, glass, and others and based on region market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Automotive and textile industries including applications like filtration, ESD/EMI protection, hot glass manipulation, continued to be the highest end use of metal fiber in the North America and APAC. Most metal fiber consumed by the glass industry to reduce deformations and scrap. Global market Metal Fiber is driven by demand from North America, APAC, Europe, South America and Middle East.

Key Players

Key players of the Global Metal Fibers Market are Bekaert (Europe), Toho Tenax America, Inc. (USA), Hollingsworth & Vose Company (USA), Carlisle Companies Incorporated (US), Magnetic Shield Corporation (USA), Dexmet Corporation (USA), Interstate Specialty Products (USA), and Others.

