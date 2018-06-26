Louis Moinet Masterpiece Honours Islam’s Greatest Monuments

“These holy places are at the heart of the faith, and it is extremely important to dedicate the greatest attention to depicting them faithfully. The gentle nature of miniature painting on mother-of-pearl proved ideal when it came to reproducing the unique resonance of these unique pilgrimage destinations,” is how Jean-Marie Schaller, CEO and Creative Director of Louis Moinet, proudly summed up the watchmaker’s approach.

This artistic creation lights up the watch, towering above the tourbillon. The artist poured all her heart into reproducing the unique characteristics of the Mosques, her singular touch bringing them to life. This involved her developing a special technique, calling for both patience and meticulousness, the most impactful result of which is to make the successive coats of paint appear particularly light. The final outcome is an unrivalled artistic, artisanal masterpiece.

The white gold case has been set with 56 best quality baguette diamonds. Al-Masjid Al-Haram is a unique timepiece; Al-Masjid Al-Nabawī is another. The sale price of each of these pieces, redolent with heritage value, has been set at CHF 825,500.00.

“The Islamic Collection” by Louis Moinet

Louis Moinet has produced a set of five artistic watches, each a unique piece, designed to show off the artistic beauty of the Arab world by depicting its most beautiful Mosques. The “Islamic Collection” features the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat, Al-Masjid An-Nabawī in Medina, Al-Masjid Al-Haram in Mecca, Al-Masjid Al-Aqṣā in Al-Quds, and Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

About Al-Masjid Al-Haram

The Sacred Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, is the largest mosque in the world and the most holy place in Islam. It surrounds the Kaaba, the most important sanctuary, where the black stone is set, worn smooth by the touch of the hands of millions of venerating pilgrims.

About Al-Masjid Al-Nabawī

Also known as the Prophet’s Mosque, this is considered to be the most holy mosque of Islam after Al-Masjid Al-Haram. Originally built during the Hegira of Muhammad and his companions to Medina, it was extended by subsequent caliphs.