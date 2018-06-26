Global Polyether Polyols Market Seeing Steady Growth during 2018-2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a Polyether Polyols Market Report, by Product Type, Cell Structure, Application and Geography- Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

Polyether Polyols are made by ethylene oxide or propylene oxide with the multifunctional initiator in the presence of a catalyst. Polyether Polyols is majorly used in polyurethane foams and mainly manufactured for the preparation of soft or rigid polyurethanes with different applications. This contains ether chain and manufactured from cyclic ethers or epoxides, through catalytic addition reaction.

Emergence of bio-based polyether Polyols and its raising popularity has increased adoption of polyether Polyols for application in newer industrial vertical, and emerging economies such as China, India and others, will create new opportunities for global polyether Polyols market. However, volatile prices and availability of raw materials, availability of substitute compounds, and risk of health hazards are the key restraints for global polyether Polyols market. Development of efficient and advance technology, rising demand from polyurethane industry increasing demand from industrial lubricant, flourishing automotive industry, aggregating demand for flexible foam, and growing demand from infrastructure industry are the prime growth drivers of global polyether Polyols market.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises United States, Canada and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Latin America, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America are the key countries whereas in Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key countries covered in the report.

Global Polyether Polyols Market Is Segmented On The Basis of Cell Structure:

• Flexible Polyether Polyols

• Rigid Polyether Polyols, And

• Specialty Polyether Polyols

Global Polyether Polyols Market Is Led By Leading Manufacturers:

Major companies operating in the polyether polyols market are Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Covestro, BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Solvay S.A., Repsol S.A., PCC SE, Manali Petrochemicals Limited, Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd., Oltchim SA, Perstorp Holdings Ab and Bayer Material Science AG.