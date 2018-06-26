Alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share, Global Trend, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Market Overview:

Global Alcoholic beverages market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 2.8%. Alcoholic is an odorless liquid obtained through the fermentation of sugar. Various types of compounds are present in the alcohol. However, ethyl is considered to be food grade alcohol in maximum alcoholic beverages. Ethanol or Ethyl alcohol is manufactured through a natural process when the yeast transforms the sugar contained in fruit, cereals, and sugar-canes, into alcohol. The process used for its preparation is called fermentation.

The global alcoholic beverages market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing per capita disposable income of the consumer in developed over the past few years. Also, the increasing purchasing power of the consumer in developing nation is considered to be the significant for the rising growth of alcoholic beverages in the near future. Due to the increasing per capita disposable income of the consumers, alcohol considered to be the status symbol among the consumer which in turn accelerates the demand of premium quality alcoholic beverages instead of the economical alcoholic beverages.

Key players in the global alcoholic beverages market are emphasizing to enhance their investment in product development in order to extend the product line. Also, the companies are also inclined to increase their footprint across the world by acquiring local and regional players. Apart from that, the companies are introducing their products in the developing economies in order to penetrate in the untapped market.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major alcoholic beverages market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

Diageo Plc (U.K.)

Heineken Holding Nv (Netherland)

Anheuser Busch InBev. (Belgium)

Beam-Suntory (U.S.)

Constellation Brands (U.S.)

Carlsberg Group (Denmark) and

Accolade Wines (Australia)

Regional Analysis:

The Global Alcoholic Beverages Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Europe region has the major market share. The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the review period. Asia-pacific will be the fastest growing region in the Alcoholic beverages market and high growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Latin American countries, offers ample opportunities for expansion to major players. North America is projected to remain sluggish during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Key Findings:

Europe dominates the alcoholic beverages market followed by North America

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the alcoholic beverages market. India and China has shown huge potentials for alcoholic beverages market share during reviewed period of 2017-2023

