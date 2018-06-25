Route Mobile Limited is among the Top 5 Tier One Vendors in A2P SMS Messaging for the 2nd consecutive year

25th June, Mumbai: Route Mobile Limited, a leading global cloud-communications platform service provider, has been ranked among the Top 5 A2P SMS Tier 1 vendors for 2018. This is the second consecutive year that Route Mobile regained its Top 5 ranking in the report by ROCCO, a leading consulting and independent research company. ROCCO ranking has been long considered as an industry benchmark having global recognition & standing.

Route Mobile has been a leading A2P SMS Tier 1 vendor in the Asian, South American and African markets. The Company has been ranked among Top 2 in the Asia Leaderboard in Tier-1 category, Top 3 in South America Leaderboard in the Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 all put together and Top 3 in Africa Leaderboard in the Tier-1 and Tier-2 category. Including all the ratings, Route Mobile scored more than 4 points out of 5 across all the categories of this performance report.

Rajdip Gupta, Managing Director & Group CEO said, “It’s a matter of great pride & honour to be ranked among the top 5 A2P SMS Messaging Tier 1 Vendor list for the second year in a row. Our aim has been to connect the world through advanced mobile communication technologies. This recognition is a testimony of our commitment towards helping customers and partners prosper locally as well as globally.”

Jason Bryan, CEO of ROCCO, said, “It’s great to see Route Mobile regaining its position. It’s evident that the company is widely appreciated by MNOs and has established a strong following in A2P SMS. It was noted from a Customer Service perspective they have a great reputation. People are talking about them and passing on the message that they are a leading vendor in this space.”

The ROCCO report ranks the industry’s leading A2P SMS Messaging Vendors, based on scores and feedback provided by over 300 global mobile network operators (MNOs). The report focusses on the A2P SMS service which clearly remains an important and effective way to send transactional or marketing SMS globally.

About Route Mobile Limited:

Established in 2004, Route Mobile Limited is a leading cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). The portfolio comprises of smart solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics and monetization. Route Mobile Limited offers a range of cloud-communication services to clients across diverse sectors including banking and financial services, aviation, retail, e-commerce, logistics, healthcare, hospitality, media and entertainment, pharmaceuticals and telecom.

Route Mobile Limited is headquartered in Mumbai, India with a global presence in Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe and Americas.