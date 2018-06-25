LIDAR Market Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, Revenue by Forecast 2022

Market Scenario:

LIDAR stands for light detection and ranging which is also known as remote sensing. LIDAR does not require electromagnetic radiation but it requires laser pulses that strike the object back to the sensor. It measures the distance from the sensor to the object by determining the time between the releases to receiving of the reflected pulse.

Nowadays LIDAR is used everywhere across all the important applications. For instance, terrestrial uses LIDAR which is infrared laser with approximately 900–1064 nanometers and water penetration green light with approximately 532 nanometers for the water measurement. The usage of LIDAR systems has made detection and mapping of objects easier than other conventional methods.

LIDAR systems are used over conventional surveying methods due to their ability to provide highly accurate data and 3D scanning of images in a shorter time. The key factors contributing to the growth of the LIDAR market are data processing technologies over other technologies, automated systems in LIDAR, adoption of aerial LIDAR and emergence of new applications.

Other factors contributing to the growth of the market are rising demand of 3D imaging across various applications. However, less awareness about the benefits of LIDAR systems, use of expensive components in LIDAR systems i.e laser scanners, navigation system, high-resolution 3D cameras which collectively increases the cost of LIDAR systems are hampering the growth of the overall market. Also, over the forecast period LIDAR market would pose a higher impact on the increasing number of automated cars.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share for the Global Lidar Market.

Key Players

The key players in the global lidar market include Faro Leica Geosystems (Sweden), Technology (US), Velodyne LiDAR, Inc. (US) Beijing Beike Technology Co., Ltd (isurestar) (China), Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria) Quantum Spatial (Aerometric, Inc.) (US)Teledyne Optech Inc. (Canada), YellowScan (France), Geokno India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Trimble Inc. (US), Teledyne Optech Inc. (Canada), and others

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of LIDAR into application, type, component, end-users and region.

By Type-

Terrestrial

Airborne

By Component-

Laser

Navigation

Camera

GPS Receiver

GSS Receiver

MEMS

By Application-

Seismology

Corridor mapping

Exploration

By End-Users–

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Mining

Tourism

Defense and aerospace

Archaeology

Others

By Region-

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Regional Analysis

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, because of the increasing investment by various firms towards ADAS and driverless cars and also provides new opportunities for small, versatile, and low-cost LIDAR systems.

North-America led by the U.S. Accounts for the largest share of the market owing to the faster uptake of new technology, development of military drones, presence of large players and others. The development of the experimental autonomous driving cars and LIDAR speed guns for the measurement of speed of vehicles is creating a greater demand for the market. The European region is led by Germany, France and the U.K. However the market is expected to shift in favor of the Asia Pacific region led by China and India. The Middle East and Africa market is expected to possess a smaller market with a fast growing CAGR owing to the growing mining industry of the region. The Middle East and Africa market is expected to be skewed in favor of Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Study Objectives of Global LIDAR Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global lidar market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global grow light market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component, application, end-users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Lidar

Intended Audience

Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software Developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

