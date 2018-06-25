Heartland Tank Services Offers Storage Tank and Liner Cleaning Services

The Heartland Tank Services has an experienced and certified team that can clean above ground storage tanks, safely and successfully.

[ENGLEWOOD, 06/25/2018] – The Heartland Tank Services helps businesses comply with industry standards through its range of services. The company’s storage tank and liner cleaning is one such service, which enables customers to pass API-653 inspections.

“We can help you clean the empty tank or liner using various processes based on the tank’s condition,” the company shares.

Correct Cleaning of Storage Tanks

The Heartland Tank Services says that tanks and liners need cleaning to remove residue. Companies have to prepare the storage container for the end of a season or an upcoming API-653 inspection. The process is critical to the performance of the tank as well as the operations of a business. As such, the company highlights the importance of trained professionals performing the specialized cleaning.

“Choosing to hire a company inexperienced in cleaning internal flexible PVC liners could leave you with a damaged liner by the incorrect choice of chemical or cleaning method,” the Heartland Tank Services remarks.

Commitment to Safety

The Heartland Tank Services believes proper training and retention of employees remain essential to the business. The company commits to safety in all its services. “All employees within each company have the necessary certifications for crane operation, welding, confined spaces, scaffolding, and API-653 inspections,” the Heartland Tank Services explains.

Atmospheric welded or bolted above ground storage apply to the API-653 tank inspection. These inspections, conducted for tanks under the API 650 or API 12C standard, assess whether a container is fit for continued service. The inspection examines the storage tank’s foundation, shell courses, roof, tank bottom, attached appurtenances, ancillary equipment, and internal PVC liner.

About Heartland Tank Services

The Heartland Tank Services was formed in early 2007. The company delivers the highest quality work product, consistently performing storage tank inspection, cleaning, repair, modification, and coating to the satisfaction of its customers. As a result, the tank services company receives repeat business.

