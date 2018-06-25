Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market Projected To Witness Swift Growth In Future

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from.

Greenhouse irrigation systems ensure the optimum use of water by eliminating wastage across greenhouse farms.

The report analysts forecast the Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 18.12% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

This report, greenhouse irrigation systems market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Jain Irrigation Systems

• Lindsay

• NETAFIM

• Rivulis

• The Toro Company

• Valmont Industries



Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

