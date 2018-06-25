CA0645-15H From Citizen – The Smart Choice For The Outdoor Man

This smart looking Sport Eco-Drive watch by Citizen is perfect for the wrist of the man who loves the outdoors. With a stainless steel case and leather strap, this is watch is one tough customer.

The black band, grey dial and white hands add to the tough exterior. This piece is also crafted with a sturdy mineral crystal to protect the dial and is powered the B612 Eco Drive movement.

Additionally, this watch is water resistant up to 100 metres. The durable hardware and unmatched quality of the Sport Eco-Drive watch by Citizen will help you accomplish anything you put your mind to.

Specifications:

CA0645-15H

Eco-Drive; Eco-Drive Chronograph

New

Gents

Calibre: B612

Movement: Eco-Drive

Strap Material: Stainless Steel with Black Ion Plating

Water Resistant: 10 Bar

Case Size: 44mm

Case Material: Stainless Steel with Black Ion Plating

Glass Material: Mineral

Warranty: 1 year International Guarantee + 3 years Regional Guarantee (please check FAQ for details)

Features: Eco-Drive, Chronograph, 24 Hrs Display

Specifications: 1/5 second units chronograph 60 minute timin, 24 hrs display, Date display, Eco-Drive (recharged by any light source , No need to change battery), Insufficient Charge Warning

Clasp Type: Standard Buckle

Power Reserve: 7 months