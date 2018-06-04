Temperature Management Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Temperature Management Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Temperature Management Market by Medical Speciality (Pediatrics, General Surgery, Neurology, Cardiology, Thoracic Surgery, Orthopedics, and Other Medical Specialties), Product (Patient Cooling Systems and Patient Warming Systems), Application (Military Applications, Perioperative Care, Acute Care, Newborn Care, Medical/Surgical Units, Chemotherapy, Physiotherapy, Patient Transport and Other Applications) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Temperature Management Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Temperature Management Market are Stryker Corporation, 3M Company, Medtronic PLC, C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC, The 37company (The Surgical Company), Smiths Medical, Geratherm Medical AG, GE Healthcare, Inspiration. According to the report the global sterile medical packaging market is projected to reach USD 37.3 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 4.6% to 5.1% from 2017 to 2023. The global sterile medical packaging market was worth USD 26.2 billion in 2015.

Patient Warming Systems are estimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2017

by product, the temperature management market is classified into patient cooling systems and patient warming systems. The patient warming system segment is expected to lead the global temperature management in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing demand from hospitals owing to high usage of these devices before performing surgery, rising demand for surgical procedures and launching of more patient warming system devices.

Perioperative Care is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market during the Forecast Period

Based on application, the temperature management market is categorized into military applications, perioperative care, acute care, newborn care, medical/surgical units, chemotherapy, physiotherapy, patient transport and other applications. The perioperative care segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global temperature management market during the forecast period. Increasing product launch for the perioperative care, growing technological advancements and rising demand for performing number of surgical procedures are the key factors driving the growth of this application segment.

North America is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Based on region, the temperature management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the temperature management market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as increasing number of cardiac surgeries, easy availability of technological upgraded products, rising expenditure in healthcare, growing cases of nervous disorders and increasing geriatric population.

Major Key Players Mantioned in this Premium Report

The report profiles some of the key companies in the temperature management market including Stryker Corporation, 3M Company, Medtronic PLC, C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC, The 37company (The Surgical Company), Smiths Medical, Geratherm Medical AG, GE Healthcare, Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC, Zoll Medical Corporation, and others.

