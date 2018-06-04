Surgical Lasers Market is Expected to Reach USD 3 billion by the End of 2025

A research study titled, “Surgical Lasers Market by product type, procedure, and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Global Surgical Lasers Market is expected to be around $3 billion by 2025. This can be primarily attributed to number of factors such as the rising incidence of chronic disorders coupled with rapidly aging population, rise in number of ophthalmic disorders, and growing demand for less invasive surgical procedures for the treatment of these disorders. In addition to this, ongoing technological innovations in the field of medical lasers will further contribute to the market growth. However, high cost of laser assisted surgical procedures will hamper the market growth.

Surgical Lasers Market Segmentation:

Surgical Lasers Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016-2025:

Nd:YAG Lasers

Diode Lasers

CO2 Lasers

Argon Lasers

Other Surgical Lasers

Surgical Lasers Market Assessment and Forecast, By Procedure, 2016-2025:

Laparoscopic Surgery

Percutaneous Surgery

Surgical Lasers Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025:

Oncology

Dentistry

Cardiology

Dermatology

Ophthalmology

Urology

Gynecology

Other Applications

Surgical Lasers Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2016-2025:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Surgical Lasers Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

Some of the key players operating in the global surgical lasers market are BISON MEDICAL, Spectranetics Corporation, Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Fotona d.o.o., Boston Scientific Corporation, Jena Surgical GmbH, IRIDEX Corporation, Gebrüder Martin GmbH & Co. KG, Biolitec AG, Lumenis, Alma Lasers, Cynosure Inc., LightScalpel, LLC, Abbott Laboratories Inc., and Surgical Lasers Inc.These players are focusing on either upgrading existing product or new product development to gain competitive edge over other players in the market leading to larger market share.

