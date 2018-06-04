Research Report Covers the Global Ozone Generation Market 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Ozone Generation Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Ozone Generation Market by application (potable water treatment, industrial, air treatment, and municipal), by technology (cold plasma, corona discharge, ultraviolet, and electrolysis) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Ozone Generation Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Ozone Generation Market. According to report the global ozone generation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global ozone generation market covers segments such as technology, and application. The technology segments include cold plasma, corona discharge, ultraviolet, and electrolysis. On the basis of application the global ozone generation market is categorized into potable water treatment, industrial, air treatment, municipal, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ozone generation market such as, Chemtronics Co.,Ltd., Esco International Ltd., Ebara Technologies, Inc., Del Ozone, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Suez Sa, International Ozone Technologies Group, Inc., and Absolute Systems, Inc.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Ozone Generation Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Ozone Generation Market

4. Global Ozone Generation Market by Technology 2017 – 2023

4.1 Cold Plasma

4.2 Corona Discharge

4.3 Ultraviolet

4.4 Electrolysis

5. Global Ozone Generation Market by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1 Potable Water Treatment

5.2 Industrial

5.3 Air Treatment

5.4 Municipal

5.5 Others

6. Global Ozone Generation Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ozone Generation Market by Technology

6.1.2 North America Ozone Generation Market by Application

6.1.3 North America Ozone Generation Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Ozone Generation Market by Technology

6.2.2 Europe Ozone Generation Market by Application

6.2.3 Europe Ozone Generation Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Ozone Generation Market by Technology

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Ozone Generation Market by Application

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ozone Generation Market by Country

6.4 Row

6.4.1 Row Ozone Generation Market by Technology

6.4.2 Row Ozone Generation Market by Application

6.4.3 Row Ozone Generation Market by Sub-Region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Chemtronics Co.,Ltd.

7.2 Esco International Ltd.

7.3 Ebara Technologies, Inc.

7.4 Del Ozone

7.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

7.6 Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

7.7 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

7.8 Suez Sa

7.9 International Ozone Technologies Group, Inc.

7.10 Absolute Systems, Inc.

