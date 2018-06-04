Report Explores the Global Portable Filtration Systems Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Portable Filtration Systems Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Portable Filtration Systems Market by end-user (manufacturing, oil, gas, power generation, paper, pulp, petrochemicals), flow rate (2 0–10 GPM, Above 100 GPM), technology (centrifugal, pressure, vacuum filtration) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Portable Filtration Systems Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Portable Filtration Systems Market. According to report the global portable filtration systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global portable filtration systems market covers segments such as flow rate, technology, and end-user. On the basis of flow rate the global portable filtration systems market is categorized into 2 0–10 GPM, 3 >10–20 GPM, 4 >20–60 GPM, 5 >60–100 GPM, and Above 100 GPM. Furthermore, on the basis of technology the portable filtration systems market is segmented as centrifugal filtration, pressure filtration, and vacuum filtration. The end-user segments include manufacturing, oil & gas, power generation, paper & pulp, petrochemicals, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global portable filtration systems market such as, Eaton, Pall, Donaldson Company, Parker-Hannifin, Bakercorp, Bosch Rexroth, DES-Case, Serfilco, Y2K, and MP Filtri.

