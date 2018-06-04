With the prime theme of “Exploring the boundless escalation in Laser, Optics and Photonics” International Conference and Expo on Laser, Optics and Photonics enables its participants to network with the best in field of Laser Technology and unwind their newest research trends. The focal point are Laser Systems, Fiber Laser Technology, Laser Safety, Surface Enhanced Spectroscopy,Optical Imaging and Sensing,Advancements in Photonics, Optics and Lasers in Medicine, Technologies in Lasers, Optics and Photonics, and more.

AAC welcome you to attend International Conference on Laser, Optics and Photonics during Aug 23-25, 2018 at Paris, France.

With the prime theme of “”Exploring the boundless escalation in Laser, Optics and Photonics”” International Conference and Expo on Laser, Optics and Photonics enables its participants to network with the best in field of Laser Technology and unwind their newest research trends. The focal point are Laser Systems, Fiber Laser Technology, Laser Safety, Surface Enhanced Spectroscopy,Optical Imaging and Sensing,Advancements in Photonics, Optics and Lasers in Medicine, Technologies in Lasers, Optics and Photonics, and more.

Website Details: http://laser-tech.alliedacademies.com/

Please share the information to concerned people in the department