Insulin Patch Pump Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2025

A research study titled, “Insulin Patch Pump Market by type of insulin and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

Insulin Patch Pump Market is expected to experience significant growth in coming years between 2017 and 2025. The market is primarily driven by rising incidence of diabetes worldwide. Diabetes is on the rise globally with a steady increase around the world especially in the world’s middle-income countries. According to World Health Organization’s Global Report on Diabetes published in 2016, the global prevalence of diabetes has nearly doubled between 1980 and 2014, rising from 4.7% to 8.5% of the adult population. In terms of number of patients, the prevalence increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million cases in 2014. With increasing awareness among diabetics about technologically advanced devices for treating diabetes, the market for insulin patch pumps is expected to witness favorable growth during the forecast period. However, the complexity of such devices can sometimes prevent people from readily adopting them thus restraining the market growth.

Insulin Patch Pump Market Segmentation:

Insulin Patch Pump Market Assessment and Forecast, By Type of Insulin, 2016-2025:

Basal Insulin

Bolus Insulin

Basal-Bolus Insulin

Insulin Patch Pump Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2016-2025:

Hospitals

Private clinics

Online pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Insulin Patch Pump Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

The key players operating in the global insulin patch pump market emphasize on product development in order to introduce improved diabetes management systems and capture a larger share of the market. Some of the major players in this market are, Insulet Corporation, Valeritas Holdings, Inc., CeQur SA, Cellnovo Limited, Debiotech S.A., EOFLOW CO.,LTD., Unilife Corporation and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

List of Tables:

Table 1.Insulin Patch Pump Market, By Type of Insulin ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 2.Basal Insulin Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 3.Bolus Insulin Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 4.Basal-bolus Insulin Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 5.Insulin Patch Pump Market, By End User ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 6.Hospitals Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 7.Private Clinics Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 8.Online Pharmacies Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 9.Retail Pharmacies Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025.

List of Figures:

Figure 1.Insulin Patch Pump Market Share, By Type of Insulin, 2016 & 2025

Figure 2.Insulin Patch Pump Market, By End User, 2016, ($Million)

Figure 3.Insulin Patch Pump Market, By Region, 2016, ($Million)

Figure 4.Insulet Corporation: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 5.Insulet Corporation: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 6.Insulet Corporation: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

Figure 7.Valeritas Holdings, Inc.: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 8.Valeritas Holdings, Inc.: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 9.Valeritas Holdings, Inc.: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

