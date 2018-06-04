Clinical Trials Market Trends, And Forecasts (2016–2021)

Clinical Trials Market has been estimated at USD 14.75 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 21.42 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2021. Clinical Trials are research studies performed on humans to gain specific information about biomedical interventions such as novel vaccines, devices, treatments and drugs and thereby generating safety data. They are conducted in four phases namely, Phase I, II, III and IV. It is mandatory for further approval of the drug and to bring it into the market.

The market for Clinical Trials is mainly driven due to advancement in technology, increasing demand of innovative solutions in healthcare industry, and further boosted the alliances between the pharma-biotech companies and the clinical research organizations. But, the market growth can be hampered due to factors such as lack of skilled professionals to operate advanced CTMS solutions and budget constraints of small- and medium-sized pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and small CROs.

Global market for Clinical Trials is segmented based on Phase, design and indication. By Phase, the market is further sub-segmented into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III. By design, the market is further sub-segmented into Interventional trials, Observational trials, Expanded Access trials. By indication, the market is further sub-segmented into Autoimmune, Blood disorders, Cancer, Circulatory, CNS, Congenital, CVS, Dermatology, Ear, Gastrointestinal, Genitourinary, Infections, Mental disorders, Metabolic, Musculoskeletal, Nose, Ophthalmology. Cancer and CNS are the largest market share contributors to the market. Segments like Gastrointestinal, Circulatory, Dermatology and Mental Disorders are moving with high CAGR due to their increasing occurrence.

Geographically, Global market for Clinical Trials is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle-East and Africa. North America is the biggest market in terms of market share across the globe, followed by Europe. Ample availability of funds to outsource Clinical Trials serves as the major growth driver for the North America. The spread of analytics and awareness of its potential are increasing at a rapid rate in Europe. The Clinical Trials market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, which is greatly due to initiatives from the government and contributions from academic laboratories, which helped augment growth.

Chiltern, Omnicare, PPD, Parexel, Kendle, Quintles, ICON Plc, and Charles River, are the major players of Global Clinical Trials market.

