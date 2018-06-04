Analysis of the Global Non-vascular Stents Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year Of 2018

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Non-vascular Stents Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Non-vascular Stents Market by product (urological stents, pulmonary (airway) stents (silicone, metallic airway stents), gastrointestinal stents (biliary, duodenal, colonic, pancreatic, esophageal stents) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Non-vascular Stents Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Non-vascular Stents Market. According to report the global non-vascular stents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global non-vascular stents market cover product segment. The product segment includes urological stents, pulmonary (airway) stents, gastrointestinal stents, and others. On the basis of gastrointestinal stents is categorized into biliary stents, duodenal stents, colonic stents, pancreatic stents, and esophageal stents. Furthermore, on the basis of non-vascular stents market the pulmonary (airway) stents is categorized into silicone airway stents, and metallic airway stents.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global non-vascular stents market such as, Boston Scientific Corporation, Glaukos Corporation, Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd., C. R. Bard, Inc., Synchron Med Inc., CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, Cook Medical, ELLA – CS, s.r.o., and Hobbs Medical Inc.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Non-vascular Stents Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Non-vascular Stents Market

4. Global Non-vascular Stents Market by Product 2018 – 2024

4.1 Urological Stents

4.2 Pulmonary (Airway) Stents

4.2.1 Silicone Airway Stents

4.2.2 Metallic Airway Stents

4.3 Gastrointestinal Stents

4.3.1 Biliary Stents

4.3.2 Duodenal Stents

4.3.3 Colonic Stents

4.3.4 Pancreatic Stents

4.3.5 Esophageal Stents

4.4 Others

5. Global Non-vascular Stents Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

5.1 North America

5.1.1 North America Non-vascular Stents Market by Product

5.1.2 North America Non-vascular Stents Market by Country

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Europe Non-vascular Stents Market by Product

5.2.2 Europe Non-vascular Stents Market by Country

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific Non-vascular Stents Market by Product

5.3.2 Asia-Pacific Non-vascular Stents Market by Country

5.4 RoW

5.4.1 RoW Non-vascular Stents Market by Product

5.4.2 RoW Non-vascular Stents Market by Sub-region

