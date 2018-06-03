New Artificial Intelligence Workshop Rocking India, Malaysia, South Korea, UAE, Sweden, HK and Mexico

The Deep Learning / Artificial Intelligence Workshop for Today’s Strategic Leaders will provide key insights into current and future developments for machine and deep learning, with particular emphasis on what organizations in Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Abu Dhabi, Stockholm, Hong Kong and Mexico City can do today to leverage this revolutionary technology and apply it to their most pressing challenges.

New York City, NY, USA — Top executives of organizations around the world have heard a lot about artificial intelligence (AI). Within AI, there is machine learning, a technology that enables computers to get better at tasks with more practice. Furthermore, within machine learning, there is deep learning, which involves algorithms by which computers train themselves using multi-layered neural networks (inspired by the human brain) and vast quantities of data.

Deep learning allows computational models that are composed of multiple processing layers to learn representations of data with multiple levels of abstraction. These methods have dramatically improved speech recognition, visual object recognition, object detection and many other domains such as financial trading, transportation, drug discovery and genomics. Deep learning effective and efficiently discovers intricate structure in large data sets by using algorithms to indicate how a machine should change its internal weights and biases that are used to compute the representation in each layer from the representation in the contiguous layer, which have brought about breakthroughs in processing images, video, speech, audio and financial data.

The Deep Learning Workshop for Today’s Strategic Leaders focuses on practical applications of artificial intelligence for businesses using TensorFlow, the most widely-used deep learning framework from Google. Deep learning is already impacting every part of business today; in fact, PwC has warned that automation could replace 38% of all American jobs by 2030. Deep learning will continue to be a rich source of insights from ever-growing data sets being evaluated by powerful algorithms, enabling companies to make better decisions.

Our program (http://www.gldnacademy.com/the-deep-learning-workshop-for-todays-strategic-leaders.html) will bring the latest insights in artificial intelligence and most specifically deep learning to executives, managers, directors, consultants and regulators. Attendees to these 2-day workshops organized by GLDNAcademy.com (http://www.gldnacademy.com) in Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Abu Dhabi, Stockholm, Hong Kong and Mexico City will:

• Get up to speed on how artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning will impact global business

• Look at the landscape of how artificial intelligence stands today, why it is gravitating towards deep learning and how that fits in to the organization’s future

• Learn to personalize the customer experience with techniques similar to Google searches and Amazon recommendations

• Start applying TensorFlow, the most widely-used deep learning framework, in the organization

• Review key enabling technologies including big data and scalable computing processing

• Understand the role of deep learning in healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, customer service and finance

• Devise a strategy to move the organization forward that focused on the company’s most pressing points to leverage deep learning

• Embed deep learning in the organization’s existing technology development life-cycle

ABOUT GLDNACADEMY.COM

GLDNAcademy.com invites CEOs, board members, managers, leaders and professionals to expand their horizons:

• To meet fellow leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, managers, investors and regulators looking for the industry insights that will move the needle in their organizations

• To become part of the most engaging professional network of leaders in the world

• To engage with an experienced faculty that exhibits the deepest knowledge across the most practical and challenging matters that really matter for businesses today

GLDNAcademy.com offers seminars in dozens of industries and functional areas. Each and all of these programs incorporate the following:

• Relevant programs offered in the top business capitals of the world

• State-of-the-art workshops that incorporate hundreds of hours delivering the best

• Pre-program questionnaires that provide key information that permeates our offerings

• World-class faculty with access to the top echelons of the world’s most innovative organizations

• Thousands of satisfied attendees from all over the world

ABOUT INSTRUCTOR EDGAR PEREZ

Edgar Perez is a great business speaker, a confident communicator and a world class motivator. Global executives have come to appreciate his wide-ranging insights on how they can better position their organizations for success through strong leadership and a comprehensive approach that links business strategy and disruptive technologies including artificial intelligence and deep learning, quantum computing and cyber security. A published author, keynote speaker and business consultant for private equity and hedge funds, he is Council Member at the Gerson Lehrman Group, Guidepoint Global Advisors and Internal Consulting Group.

Mr. Perez is author of The AI Breakthrough, How Artificial Intelligence is Advancing Deep Learning and Revolutionizing Your World (2018), Knightmare on Wall Street, The Rise and Fall of Knight Capital and the Biggest Risk for Financial Markets (2013), and The Speed Traders, An Insider’s Look at the New High-Frequency Trading Phenomenon That is Transforming the Investing World, published in English by McGraw-Hill Inc. (2011), Published in Mandarin by China Financial Publishing House (2012), and Investasi Super Kilat, published in Bahasa Indonesia by Kompas Gramedia (2012).

Mr. Perez has addressed thousands of top executives around the world through keynote speeches and corporate training programs on quantum computing, artificial intelligence, deep learning, cybersecurity and financial trading. He has presented in Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Hong Kong, Kiev, Kuala Lumpur, Lima, London, Miami, Naples, New York, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Stockholm, Taipei and Warsaw, among other global capitals. He contributes to The New York Times and China’s Sina Finance.

Mr. Perez has been interviewed on CNN’s Quest Means Business, CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Worldwide Exchange, Cash Flow, Street Signs and Squawk Box, FOX BUSINESS’s Countdown to the Closing Bell and After the Bell, Bloomberg TV’s Market Makers, CNN en Español’s Dinero, Petersburg – Channel 5, Sina Finance, BNN’s Business Day, CCTV China, Bankier.pl, TheStreet.com, Leaderonomics, GPW Media, Channel NewsAsia’s Business Tonight and Cents & Sensibilities. In addition, Mr. Perez has been featured on Sohu, News.Sina.com, Caijing, ETF88.com, 360doc, AH Radio, CBNweek.com, Caixin, Futures Daily, Xinhua, CBN Newswire, Chinese Financial News, International Finance News, Finance.QQ.com, Finance.Sina.com, The Korea Times, The Korea Herald, The Star, The Malaysian Insider, BMF 89.9, iMoney Hong Kong, Bloomberg Hedge Fund Brief, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Dallas Morning News, Valor Econômico, FIXGlobal Trading, TODAY Online, Oriental Daily News and Business Times.

Mr. Perez has presented to the Council on Foreign Relations, Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University (Kiev), Quant Investment & HFT Summit APAC (Shanghai), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (Washington DC), CFA Singapore, Hong Kong Securities Institute, Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences at New York University, University of International Business and Economics (Beijing) and Hult International Business School (Shanghai), among other public and private institutions. In addition, Mr. Perez has spoken at a number of global conferences, including Cyber Security World Conference (New York), Inside Market Data (Chicago), Emerging Markets Investments Summit (Warsaw), CME Group’s Global Financial Leadership Conference (Naples Beach, FL), Harvard Business School’s Venture Capital & Private Equity Conference (Boston), High-Frequency Trading Leaders Forum (New York, Chicago), MIT Sloan Investment Management Conference (Cambridge), Institutional Investor’s Global Growth Markets Forum (London), TradeTech Asia (Singapore) and FIXGlobal Face2Face (Seoul).

Mr. Perez was a vice president at Citigroup, a senior consultant at IBM, and a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Co. in New York City. He managed Operations and Technology for Peruval Finance. Mr. Perez has an undergraduate degree in Systems Engineering from Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería, Lima, Peru (1994), a Master of Administration from Universidad ESAN, Lima, Peru (1997) and an MBA from Columbia Business School, New York, majoring in Finance and Management (2002). He belongs to the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society. Mr. Perez is an accomplished salsa and hustle dancer and resides in the New York City area with wife Olga, son Edgar Felipe and daughters Svetlana Sofia and Mary Olympia.

