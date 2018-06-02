NetentPlay Free Slot Portal Keeps NetEnt Gamers Informed

MAY 12, 2018 – Net Entertainment remains a popular provider of online casino games that players can start playing free. The new NetentPlay Portal provides honest opinions and other information about where players can find the most enjoyment.

The team behind the free slot portal includes i-gaming veterans with years of experience in the industry. This team commits itself to providing regular news, updates and occasionally gossip on the latest game releases, casino releases, recent jackpot winners and more.

Visitors to the site can read unbiased reviews on casino operators and games. They learn about the latest NetEnt casinos and deals on freespins.

NetentPlay Portal connects gamers with the most profitable and popular online casinos. The site features a list with more than 200 of the best NetEnt casinos as well as more than 50 complete reviews of casinos. Visitors also benefit from exclusive offers, no deposit bonuses and freespins only available through NetentPlay.

Gamers new to NetEnt casinos can connect with the latest places to play free before they start playing with real money. This can be valuable learning as they increase their skill set before virtually putting cash on the table. NetEnt games include video and classic slots, table games, video poker and progressive jackpot slots. Games available to play free include Lost Relics, Aliens Video Slot, and ArchAngels Salvation.

NetentPlay is mobile friendly, meaning users can easily experience gaming on their smartphones and tablets. NetentPlay checks free slots to make sure that gamers can play them easily on a mobile device.

Gamers will most likely eventually want to put some money into the game. NetentPlay suggest which payment providers to use when playing popular NetEnt games.

Playing online casino games can be a thrill, but practicing before playing money is always a good thing. So is playing to get the feeling of each game. Netent Play Portal gives gamers the opportunity to prepare as much as they can before really getting into the game.

For more information, visit its website at https://netentplay.com.