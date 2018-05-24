Seed Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Seed Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Seed Market by type (oilseed, cereals/grains, fruits & vegetables, and others), by biotech traits (seeds with biotech trait, herbicide tolerant seeds, insecticide resistant seeds, and other stacked trait) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Seed Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Seed Market. The global seed market is projected to reach USD 96.8 billion by the end of 2023, growing with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global seed market by crop types, biotech traits, and region. The crop types include oilseed, cereals/grains, fruits & vegetables, and others. The biotech traits include seeds with biotech trait (herbicide tolerant seeds, insecticide resistant seeds, and other stacked trait).

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is the largest seeds market in the world, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow rapidly. Latin America is the fastest growing market for seed. China, Brazil, and India are also important countries for this market, adopting new technologies to grow faster. Globally, India is projected to be the fastest growing market during the period under consideration for the scope of this report.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Monsanto Co., DuPont Pioneer, Bayer CropScience, Dow AgroSciences, Sakata Seed Corp., AgReliant Genetics LLC, Syngenta Int. AG, Vilmorin & Cie SA, KWS SAAT AG, and Takii & Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of seed globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of seed. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the seed market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to seed market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliance, supports, and barriers in the seed market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on seed market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the seed market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Click the Below View Full Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/global_seed_market

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Seed Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Seed Market

4. Global Seed Market Analysis, by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Oilseed

4.1.1 Soybean

4.1.2 Sunflower

4.1.3 Cotton

4.1.4 Rapeseed/Canola

4.2 Cereals/Grains

4.2.1 Maize/Corn

4.2.2 Rice

4.2.3 Wheat

4.2.4 Sorghum

4.3 Fruits & Vegetables

4.4 Other Seeds

5. Global Seed Market Analysis, by Biotech Traits 2017 – 2023

5.1 Seeds with Biotech Trait

5.1.1 Herbicide Tolerant Seeds

5.1.2 Insecticide Resistant Seeds

5.1.3 Other Stacked Trait

5.1.3.1 Abiotic Stress Tolerance

5.1.3.2 Disease Resistance

5.1.3.3 Modified Product Quality

5.1.3.4 Pollination Control System

6. Global Seed Market Analysis, by Region 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Seed Market by Type

6.1.2 North America Seed Market by Biotech Trait

6.1.3 North America Seed Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Seed Market by Type

6.2.2 Europe Seed Market by Biotech Trait

6.2.3 Europe Seed Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Seed Market by Type

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Seed Market by Biotech Trait

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Seed Market by Country

6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1 RoW Seed Market by Type

6.4.2 RoW Seed Market by Biotech Trait

6.4.3 RoW Seed Market by Sub-region

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Bayer Cropscience AG

7.2 Burrus Seed Farm

7.3 DLF Trifolium

7.4 DOW Agrosciences Llc

7.5 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

7.6 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co. Ltd

7.7 Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd

7.8 Krishidhan Seeds

7.9 KWS Saat Ag

7.10 Land O’lakes Inc.

Browse Complete TOC of this Premium Research Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/global_seed_market