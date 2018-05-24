Malaysia Cards And Payments Market Market Share, Size and Growth to 2022

researchFOLKS’ ’‘Malaysia Cards and Payments Market Analysis” report offers a distinct range of possibilities in the market of payment cards along with the accurately validated statistics of operational cards in the market and their total transactional values. It suggests profitable marketing strategies considering the competitive landscape in the market, purchase trends, payments options in online trade and significant government frameworks impacting the overall payment cards market of Malaysia.

Our report kindles the hidden opportunities with dependable information about different types of card transactions, volumes of cardholders, market proportion, current accounts, increase within the number of cards, credit cards outstanding balances, transactional values, details of the issuers at the side of available banking schemes and futuristic analysis of overall cards and payment marketplace in Malaysia.

Highlights of the report:

The contactless payments are increasing across the country with the banks like Maybank, Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), CIMB Bank, Public Bank, and Hong Leong Bank distributing contactless cards to its customers. The financial institutes are also offering innovative products like NFC Wristband, a Maybank and Visa supported Payband providing payment solution at the wrist.

The growing demand for secured cashless payments, increasing youth populace, and smartphone penetration in the market are demanding alternative payment solutions like mobile wallets by Samsung Electronics, CIMB Bank, and Maybank.

To improve international online trade and e-commerce market along with digital solutions, the government of Malaysia in collaboration with Alibaba and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation has implemented DFTZ as a part of the National E-commerce Strategic Roadmap.

Browse for the full Report @ https://www.researchfolks.com/public/Malaysia-Cards-and-Payments-Market/1998851

List of companies mentioned in the report:

Malayan Banking Berhad

Bank Simpanan Nasional

Public Bank

CIMB Bank

Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad

Hong Leong Bank Berhad

HSBC Bank Malaysia Berhad

AmBank

Citibank Berhad

Bankcard

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Diners Club

Scope of the report:

The functioning of Malaysia’s cards and payments market and complete analysis of the market drivers

It provides conventional and contemporary information about payment cards of Malaysia and market predictions till 2022

It details the emerging payment solutions and their economic, regional and business impact on the cards and payments industry of Malaysia

Detailed information about existing market leaders, their strategies and government policies driving the payment cards market

About Us:

researchFOLKS is one of the fast-growing market research firms which offers a range of company and industry intelligence reports. Our reports are produced in presentation format with actionable insights that quickens your decision making. With an experienced team of Analysts, we offer on-demand research solutions that are perfect for businesses who are looking to get a totally different perspective and reports to meet their customized needs.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Sai

Email: p.sai@researchfolks.com

Organization: researchfolks

Address: 4451 Breezy Bay Circle,Henrico, United States,VA 23233

Phone: +1 (540) 313-6329