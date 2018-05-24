Blood Processing Disposables Market to See Incredible Growth During 2018 – 2028

Adoption of Blood Processing Disposables by Laboratories is Driving the Demand

The use of disposable blood processing accessories has increased in the last few years as the majority of blood processing laboratories are adopting blood processing disposables to reduce the cleaning and sterilization cost. Blood processing disposables also reduce bacterial contamination and product discard rates by minimizing repeated contact with the blood or blood components. Blood processing disposables are available as single-processing sets or triple-processing sets. Single-processing sets consist of filters, tubing sets, cell processing bags, waste collection bags, etc. Filters are meant for separation of blood components such as plasma, leukocytes, and RBCs, among others; disposable tubing sets are used in almost every cell processing procedure. Disposable tubing sets transfer blood from the blood collection bag to the blood processing bag and waste collection bag. Disposable cell processing bags provide means to add or remove fluids during processing and contain a final product after processing is finished. The triple-processing set contains the same tubing sets as single-processing sets. However, they offer flexibility to process a larger volume of blood by using more than one cell processing bag and more ways to connect additional starting cell products and processing or washing solutions. Triple-processing sets are used for bone marrow processing.

Request For Sample @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6592

Factors Driving Blood Processing Disposables

Increasing demand for blood components such as WBC, plasma, platelets, granulocytes, factor concentrates, RBC in chronic conditions is the primary factor driving the growth of the global blood processing disposables market. Rising prevalence of rare blood-related disorders and increasing number of patients suffering from chronic anemia are factors expected to enhance the demand for blood-derived components, which in turn is expected to fuel the consumption of blood processing disposables. Automation in blood processing is the major driving force for the demand for blood processing disposables. Blood processing disposables are commonly made of PVC plastic, however, toxic properties of plastic restrict their use. Some of the disadvantages of blood processing disposables are leaching of plastic materials in the product, which is expected to degrade the growth of the blood processing disposables market.

Growing Demand from Independent Blood Processing Laboratories

Globally, blood processing laboratories end-user segment is expected to dominate the blood processing disposables market. Hospital and academic & research laboratories segments are expected to contribute a minimum share to the global blood processing disposables market, as majority of the blood processing procedures are conducted in the blood processing laboratories. Automated blood processing equipment prerequisites the use of disposable blood processing sets and thus growing install base of automated blood processing equipment would drive the demand for blood processing disposables over the forecast period. The market for blood processing disposables is expected to expand at a moderate rate over the forecast period.

Request For TOC @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6592

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, the global blood processing disposables market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe so far dominated the global blood processing disposables market in 2016 due to maximum number of CE-mark automated blood processing equipment available in the market. Some of the automated blood processing equipment, such as REVOS (Terumo BCT), are not yet commercially launched in the high growth markets of the U.S. However, the launch of this equipment in the U.S. market may render the region be dominating in the global blood processing disposables market over the forecast period.

Delayed Growth in Emerging Markets

Majority of the blood products in the emerging markets are imported from the U.S., Europe and Japan due to lack of trained operators that can run the automated blood processing systems. Moreover, very little adoption of automated blood processing systems in developing countries such as China and India is seen, which restricts the use of blood processing disposables in the region. However, some of the regional companies, such as HLL Lifecare Ltd., Mitra Industries (P) Ltd., and JMS Co., among others, are expanding their product offerings in the local and regional markets, which is expected to drive the growth in the emerging markets.

Bbrowse Report @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/blood-processing-disposables-market

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the players identified in the global blood processing disposables market include TERUMO BCT, INC., HLL Lifecare Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Terumo Corporation, Poly Medicure Limited, JMS Co., Ltd., Grifols SA, Mitra Industries (P) Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., GenesisBPS, and Haemonetics Corporation, among others. Majority of companies are manufacturing blood processing disposables for particular automated blood processing systems. For instance, Terumo BCT manufactures blood processing disposables for its REVEOS system.