Maiden edition of Taiwan Expo 2018 concludes on a high note

New Delhi, May 21, 2018: The first ever edition of Taiwan Expo 2018 concluded successfully recently in New Delhi.

The expo that took place at Pragati Maidan kick-started on 17th May saw attendance of who’s who of the Indian and Taiwanese business world including Mr. Chung- Kwang Tien, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in India, Mr. Som Mittal, Chairman, Electronics and White Goods Manufacturing Committee of Federation of India Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Mr. L C Goyal, Chairman and Managing Director, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and host of other respected delegates & dignitaries.

Taiwan Expo 2018 was attended by various suppliers and buyers.

There were total more than 20,000 visitors at the three-day event. There were many technologically advanced products on display at the expo that enthralled the visitors and buyers alike.

Mr. James C.F. Huang, the Chairman of TAITRA said, “We are overwhelmed by the response that we have received for the expo. This only strengthens our belief that there is an immense opportunity for India and Taiwan to improve trade relations and people to people contact. We will visit India again with more exhibitors next year as well. We are also keen to organize such expo in other Indian cities.”

Apart from this, TAITRA Forum also concretizes Taiwan-India EV partnership during the India-Taiwan Electric Vehicle Industry Forum”, organized by the TAITRA and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in collaboration with the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV).

There were cultural performances organized in all the days of the expo. One of the highlights of the event was the visit of Mumbai Indians cricket team trio – Mr. Hardik Pandya, Mr. Ishan Kishan and Mr. Suryakumar Yadav who had the first hand-on-experience of the latest gizmos on display by the top Taiwanese brands at the expo.

The exhibition had eight themed pavilions – Meet Taiwan, Taiwan EV Alliance, Taiwan Food Processing Machinery, Taiwan Green Products, Taiwan Healthcare, Taiwan Tourism, Taiwan Excellence and Taiwan Smart City.

The exhibit areas include agriculture & food, EV, Auto parts & Fasteners, Home Products, ICT & Green Products, Mandarin education & business services, Medical Devices, Health & personal care, Sports & Outdoor and Textiles.

Participating companies from Taiwan showcased Taiwan’s latest technologies, eco-friendly products, and industrial prowess.

The gala opening ceremony of the expo was also attended by Honorable Members of Parliament Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi and Mr. Harish Meena.

A seminar on ‘Taiwan Smart Industry Trend’, which was attended by Indian buyers and delegates from FICCI was also organized on the sidelines of the expo